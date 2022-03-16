Russia denies it carried out air strike against Mariupol theatre - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:47 IST
Russia's defence ministry on Wednesday denied it had carried out an air strike against a theatre in Mariupol, RIA news agency said.
The council in the besieged port city earlier said Russian forces bombed a theatre where civilians were sheltering.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Mariupol
- defence ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico won't impose sanctions on Russia
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources
WRAPUP-Apple, Ford other big American brands join corporate wave shunning Russia
Ukraine taps U.S. law firm Covington to press Russia claim at U.N. court
U.S. to ban Russian flights from American airspace, officials say