Russian forces have released mayor of the city of Melitopol -Kyiv

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 00:03 IST
Russian forces have released the mayor of the city of Melitopol who they detained last week, a senior official in the office of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

"The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, has been released from Russian captivity," Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said in an online post. Ukraine had said Fedorov was kidnapped last Friday by Russian forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

