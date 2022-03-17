Left Menu

Burnt body of missing woman found in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-03-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 00:05 IST
A 22-year-old woman was found burnt to death under mysterious circumstances in Nagpur city on Wednesday, a day after she went missing, police said.

The body of the woman, identifed as Nikita Lakhan Choudhary, a resident of Priyadarshani Nagar, was found in the Surabardi area, they said.

The victim was working as a tele-caller at a private firm in the Khamla area in the city, they said, adding a youngster, who was seen with her in CCTV footage, was later picked up for questioning.

An official said she left for office on Tuesday morning, but when did not return home even till 9 pm, her family members launched a search for her and also lodged a police complaint.

A shepherd spotted the body on Wednesday evening and alerted the police.

The police identified the body on the basis of documents recovered from a bag found near the spot. Her mobile phone was also found at the crime spot, the police said.

