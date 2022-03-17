Left Menu

Minor reshuffle in Bengal IPS cadre

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-03-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 00:28 IST
Minor reshuffle in Bengal IPS cadre
  • Country:
  • India

In a minor reshuffle in its IPS cadre, the West Bengal government on Wednesday named Rajeev Mishra as the new ADG and IGP of the Intelligence Branch (IB) in place of Niraj Kumar Singh, according to a notification.

Mishra will also be looking after court matters, it added.

Singh was made the new ADG and IGP Administration-I while Tanmay Ray Chaudhuri, additional commissioner of police of Kolkata Police, was made the IGP, Presidency Range. Shreesh Ram Jhajharia, DIG Presidency Range was made DIG Headquarters while Prasun Bandyopadhyay, DIG Barasat Range, was moved as DIG Midnapore Range, the notification said.

Shyam Singh, DIG Midnapore, was named DIG Civil Defence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia
4
Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more realistic

Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more real...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022