Left Menu

U.S. thanks Turkey for helping Ukraine over Russian invasion

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 00:45 IST
U.S. thanks Turkey for helping Ukraine over Russian invasion

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Turkey for its role in helping Ukraine amid the invasion by Russia during a call on Wednesday with his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the State Department said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken thanked Turkey for its commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as Turkey’s efforts to assist Ukraine in its time of need," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia
4
Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more realistic

Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more real...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022