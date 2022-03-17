Germany's Scholz spoke to Pope Francis about Ukraine war -govt spokesperson
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-03-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 01:08 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to Pope Francis by phone about the war in Ukraine and agreed that it must end immediately, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
"In view of the humanitarian situation, a ceasefire is urgent and necessary to avoid further suffering," the spokesperson said.
