Germany's Scholz spoke to Pope Francis about Ukraine war -govt spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-03-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 01:08 IST
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to Pope Francis by phone about the war in Ukraine and agreed that it must end immediately, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"In view of the humanitarian situation, a ceasefire is urgent and necessary to avoid further suffering," the spokesperson said.

