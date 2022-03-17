Russian bombs rained down on Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian officials said, despite talk of compromise from both Moscow and Kyiv in peace negotiations. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the operation was "going to plan." In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden called Putin a "war criminal." DIPLOMACY * U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, in the first high-level contact publicly disclosed between the two countries since the invasion of Ukraine. * President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to discuss Ukraine's neutral status in talks aimed at ending hostilities there, but that Moscow would still achieve the goals of its military operation. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged U.S. lawmakers to do more to protect his country from Russia's invasion in an address to the U.S. Congress. * President Joe Biden announced $800 million more in security assistance to Ukraine including weapons to take down Russian planes and tanks. REPORTED ATTACKS ON CIVILIANS * The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said Russian forces had shot and killed 10 people waiting in line for bread in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. Russia denied any troop presence in the city and said the report was a hoax. *Ukraine's foreign ministry said Russian forces bombed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of civilians were sheltering. A Ukrainian official said Russian forces fired heavy artillery at an evacuation convoy from the city. * Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the reports. Russia denies targeting civilians. INSIGHT *More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since Russia invaded but the United States has only admitted several hundred Ukrainian refugees. Critics question why the United States hasn't taken more. ECONOMY * Putin ordered more infrastructure financing, said structural changes were needed in the economy and promised more support for families and increased social payments as inflation is rising. * Russia's sanctions-ravaged government is teetering on the brink of its first international debt default since the Bolshevik revolution, with $117 million in interest on two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds due Wednesday.

QUOTES * "The question of principle for our country and its future – the neutral status of Ukraine, its demilitarisation, and its denazification – we were ready and we are ready to discuss as part of negotiations," Putin said in a televised speech. * "Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people," Zelenskiy told the U.S. Congress.

(Compiled by Cynthia Osterman)

