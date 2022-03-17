BRIEF-Microsoft Faces Antitrust Complaint In Europe About Its Cloud Services - WSJ

March 16 (Reuters) -

* MICROSOFT FACES ANTITRUST COMPLAINT IN EUROPE ABOUT ITS CLOUD SERVICES - WSJ

* FRANCE’S OVHCLOUD HAS FILED A COMPLAINT THAT MICROSOFT IS ABUSING ITS POSITION TO HURT COMPETITION - WSJ

Also Read: France says Russia sanctions will also include measures on crypto currencies

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)