BRIEF-Microsoft Faces Antitrust Complaint In Europe About Its Cloud Services - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 02:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 02:17 IST
March 16 (Reuters) -
* MICROSOFT FACES ANTITRUST COMPLAINT IN EUROPE ABOUT ITS CLOUD SERVICES - WSJ
* FRANCE’S OVHCLOUD HAS FILED A COMPLAINT THAT MICROSOFT IS ABUSING ITS POSITION TO HURT COMPETITION - WSJ
