Left Menu

BRIEF-Microsoft Faces Antitrust Complaint In Europe About Its Cloud Services - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 02:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 02:17 IST
BRIEF-Microsoft Faces Antitrust Complaint In Europe About Its Cloud Services - WSJ

March 16 (Reuters) -

* MICROSOFT FACES ANTITRUST COMPLAINT IN EUROPE ABOUT ITS CLOUD SERVICES - WSJ

* FRANCE’S OVHCLOUD HAS FILED A COMPLAINT THAT MICROSOFT IS ABUSING ITS POSITION TO HURT COMPETITION - WSJ

Also Read: France says Russia sanctions will also include measures on crypto currencies

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia
4
Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more realistic

Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more real...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022