U.S. to pay $127.5 mln to resolve claims over 2018 Parkland school shooting
"This settlement resolves all of the cases for $127.5 million," the Justice Department said in a statement. The U.S. government had in November reached the settlement with the families of students and faculty who were killed and injured during the shooting, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters at the time.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has settled the 40 civil cases arising out of the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, for $127.5 million. "This settlement resolves all of the cases for $127.5 million," the Justice Department said in a statement.
The U.S. government had in November reached the settlement with the families of students and faculty who were killed and injured during the shooting, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters at the time. The massacre had left 17 students and staff members dead.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The U.S. Justice Department
- Justice Department
- Parkland
- U.S.
- Florida
ALSO READ
U.S. House panel refers Amazon to Justice Department amid competition probe
U.S. House panel refers Amazon to Justice Department amid competition probe
UPDATE 2-U.S. House panel refers Amazon to Justice Department amid competition probe
Justice Department accuses China of spying on, intimidating dissidents living in U.S.
Justice Department accuses China of spying on, intimidating dissidents living in U.S.