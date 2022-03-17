Left Menu

U.S. to pay $127.5 mln to resolve claims over 2018 Parkland school shooting

"This settlement resolves all of the cases for $127.5 million," the Justice Department said in a statement. The U.S. government had in November reached the settlement with the families of students and faculty who were killed and injured during the shooting, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters at the time.

The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has settled the 40 civil cases arising out of the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, for $127.5 million. "This settlement resolves all of the cases for $127.5 million," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The U.S. government had in November reached the settlement with the families of students and faculty who were killed and injured during the shooting, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters at the time. The massacre had left 17 students and staff members dead.

