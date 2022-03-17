Left Menu

Panama says three ships hit in Black Sea since start of Ukraine war

Reuters | Panama City | Updated: 17-03-2022 04:59 IST
Panama says three ships hit in Black Sea since start of Ukraine war
Three Panamanian-flagged ships have been hit by Russian missiles in the Black Sea since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, Panama's Maritime Authority said on Wednesday.

One ship sank, the maritime authority said in a statement, but there were no casualties reported.

