U.S. reissues travel advisory for Mexico over Nuevo Laredo violence

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday reissued a travel advisory for Mexico, warning Americans not to travel to the state of Tamaulipas following violence near the U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was closed temporarily on Monday following a gunfight that erupted after the arrest over the weekend of Juan Gerardo Trevino, the accused leader of the Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 05:26 IST
The U.S. State Department on Wednesday reissued a travel advisory for Mexico, warning Americans not to travel to the state of Tamaulipas following violence near the U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo.

The consulate was closed temporarily on Monday following a gunfight that erupted after the arrest over the weekend of Juan Gerardo Trevino, the accused leader of the Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel. Trevino, also known as "El Huevo", faces an extradition to the United States order on federal charges of drug trafficking and money laundering, as well as state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association.

The U.S. consulate on Monday advised employees to stay indoors and urged Americans in the region to do the same or avoid the area. A senior Tamaulipas official told Reuters there was at least one "collateral" fatality due to the violence.

