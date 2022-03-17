Left Menu

UK plans action to stop the rich and big firms abusing its courts

Britain said on Thursday it was planning action to prevent the rich and powerful from abusing its court system to silence journalists and campaigners as part of measures to target Russian oligarchs and other corrupt elites. The proposals would seek to stop wealthy individuals or large businesses using 'Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation' (SLAPPs) - a threat of lengthy and expensive legal action using libel or privacy laws to intimidate critics and prevent the publication of certain stories or books.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 05:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 05:30 IST
UK plans action to stop the rich and big firms abusing its courts

Britain said on Thursday it was planning action to prevent the rich and powerful from abusing its court system to silence journalists and campaigners as part of measures to target Russian oligarchs and other corrupt elites.

The proposals would seek to stop wealthy individuals or large businesses using 'Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation' (SLAPPs) - a threat of lengthy and expensive legal action using libel or privacy laws to intimidate critics and prevent the publication of certain stories or books. The move comes after Britain pushed through a new law earlier this month to crack down on "dirty money" flowing through London, part of measures designed to target those close to Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The ability of a free press to hold the powerful to account is fundamental to our democracy and as a former journalist I am determined we must never allow criticism to be silenced," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. "For the oligarchs and super-rich who can afford these sky-high costs the threat of legal action has become a new kind of lawfare. We must put a stop to its chilling effect."

Measures being considered include changing libel laws to strengthen its public interest defence, capping the legal costs claimants could recover or requiring them to prove 'actual malice'. The government said it would assess the evidence to see how widespread the problem was before deciding what exact action it would take, and would run a consultation until May 19.

The announcement to tackle the issue was welcomed by Britain's National Union of Journalists, and the Society of Editors, which represents senior figures working in national and local press, radio and television. "Deployed by powerful individuals and companies in an effort to silence and intimidate critics and deter legitimate public interest journalism, SLAPPs not only have a chilling effect on the public’s right to know but they pose a grave threat to media freedom," said the Society's Executive Director Dawn Alford.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
4
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022