Two British-Iranians land back in UK, ending long prison ordeal
Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 06:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 06:40 IST
British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and dual national Anoosheh Ashoori arrived back in Britain from Iran on Thursday, bringing an end to years of detention.
They arrived at the military airbase of Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, England.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Iran
- Oxfordshire
- Anoosheh Ashoori
- British
- Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden calls 'Ukranians' as 'Iranians' in address to US Congress
Tiger found dead in Assam's Kaziranga, suspected to have been poisoned
UN experts urge Iran to abandon new law that would isolate it from global internet
Bitter experience with U.S. is reason for Iran to push for sustainable nuclear deal -top official
Lancet report intends to create panic among citizens, findings have no correlation with ground reality: Smriti Irani