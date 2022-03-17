Left Menu

Two British-Iranians land back in UK, ending long prison ordeal

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and dual national Anoosheh Ashoori arrived back in Britain from Iran on Thursday, bringing an end to years of detention.

They arrived at the military airbase of Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, England.

