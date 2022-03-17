Honduran judge authorizes extradition of ex-President Hernandez to U.S.
Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 17-03-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 08:38 IST
- Country:
- Honduras
A Honduran judge authorized on Wednesday the extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States on drug-trafficking and firearms charges.
Hernandez, who was arrested in mid-February following the U.S. extradition request, has three days to appeal the judge's decision, according to a judicial spokesman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- United States
- Honduran
- Juan Orlando Hernandez
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources
Ukraine taps U.S. law firm Covington to press Russia claim at U.N. court
U.S. to resume Iraqi refugee program after fraud investigation
U.S. to ban Russian flights from American airspace, officials say
UPDATE 2-Malaysia to deny entry of Russia-flagged tanker sanctioned by U.S.