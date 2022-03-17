Left Menu

Honduras judge says ex-president can be extradited to US

Former President Juan Orlando Hernández should be extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges, a Honduran judge ruled Wednesday.

Honduras judge says ex-president can be extradited to US
Former President Juan Orlando Hernández should be extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges, a Honduran judge ruled Wednesday.

Before the decision was announced, court spokesman Melvin Duarte said that during a hearing earlier in the day, Hernández addressed the court. “In general terms he argued about the motives that have led to this extradition process against him, which he and his wife have said publicly,” Duarte said.

Hernández has maintained that statements against him have been made by drug traffickers extradited by his government who wanted to seek revenge against him. He has denied any ties to drug traffickers. He will have an opportunity to appeal the extradition decision.

During the hearing, the judge presented a document sent by the the U.S. Justice Department through the U.S. Embassy in Tegucigalpa that laid out the charges against Hernández. Hernández's lawyers also presented at least 20 pieces of evidence in his defense.

Hernández left office in January at the conclusion of his second term.

