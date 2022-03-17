Left Menu

Worker dies at Dalmia Cement's Bokaro plant, protests on alleging murder

PTI | Bokaro | Updated: 17-03-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 09:35 IST
Worker dies at Dalmia Cement's Bokaro plant, protests on alleging murder
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A contractual worker died at the Bokaro plant of Dalmia Cement in Jharkhand, leading to protests.

The protesting workers at the plant in Balidih police station area alleged that he was beaten to death at the workers' camp by officials of the contractor firm.

However, Dalmia Cement said the worker died due to a ''mishap'', refusing to share details of the incident that caused the death.

The incident happened on Tuesday night and the protesters alleged that another worker is still missing.

Bokaro's Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Jha said the matter is being investigated.

A spokesperson of the company said, ''We regret to inform that an unfortunate incident happened at the workers' camp of our Bokaro plant in Jharkhand has led to the death of a contractual labourer, Nagendra Yadav. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 10 pm. As soon as we received the information about this mishap, we rushed Mr Yadav to the BGH Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.'' Asked about the details of the ''mishap'', the spokesperson said the company was not in a position to provide further details and the matter has been brought to the notice of local police, who have started an investigation.

''We are fully cooperating with the investing agencies and law enforcement. We express our condolences to the family of the deceased and we will work with the contractor – Durga Enterprises to extend all due support to the bereaved family,'' the spokesperson said.

''We at Dalmia Bharat accord the highest priority to maintain internal harmony and a healthy working environment and will work with our contractors towards ensuring that such untoward incidents do not happen in the future,'' the spokesperson added.

The agitating workers have stopped cement loading work in protest against the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
4
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022