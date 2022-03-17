Left Menu

Russia, Belarus banned from multi-sport Euro Championships

Athletes from Russia and Belarus were formally banned from the multi-sport European Championships in August.Organizers of the Aug. 11-21 championships in Munich, Germany, said they supported decisions by officials from the nine individual sports not to invite Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials. They have followed guidance from the International Olympic Committee. We are united in our condemnation of Russias war on Ukraine, organizing committee chairman Libor Varhank said.

17-03-2022
Organizers of the Aug. 11-21 championships in Munich, Germany, said they supported decisions by officials from the nine individual sports not to invite Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials. They have followed guidance from the International Olympic Committee. "We are united in our condemnation of Russia's war on Ukraine," organizing committee chairman Libor Varhaník said. The sports are canoeing, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis, track and field, triathlon, and volleyball.

Though swimming is an exception among Olympic sports in trying to let Russians continue competing, it is not part of the collective European Championships format launched in 2018.

