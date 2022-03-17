Left Menu

Delhi logs 144 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

New COVID-19 infections rose marginally in Delhi with 144 cases being reported on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 10:20 IST
Delhi logs 144 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New COVID-19 infections rose marginally in Delhi with 144 cases being reported on Wednesday. The daily COVID-19 cases in the past few days had remained between 130-140.

As per Delhi health bulletin data for March 16, which was released on Thursday morning, 180 recoveries and one death were recorded on Wednesday. The active caseload is at 620. The daily positivity rate is at 0.39 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 5.04 per cent.

Government data shows that 18,63,345 cases of the infection have been reported so far and 18,36,581 people have recovered. Delhi's death toll is at 26,144 and the case fatality rate is 1.40 per cent. A total of 36,625 tests were conducted on Wednesday. Of these, 29,454 were RT-PCR and 7,171 rapid antigen tests.

The number of COVID positive patients in home isolation is 434, and 42 are admitted to hospitals. Of 10,316 beds at dedicated COVID hospitals, 91 beds are occupied, while no beds are occupied at dedicated COVID Care Centres and COVID Health Centres.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 28,939 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated on Wednesday of which 3,486 took the first dose and 22,974 took the second dose. A total of 2,479 people were inoculated with 'precaution dose' and 5986 children in the age group 15-17 years were vaccinated on Wednesday. Notably, the vaccination for children in the age group 12-14 years opened on Wednesday and all above 60 years of age can also be administered with a precaution dose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
4
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022