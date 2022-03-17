Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-03-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 11:15 IST
Islamic Centre of India urges mosques to change Friday prayer timings in view of Holi
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
To maintain peace and order, the Islamic Centre of India has urged mosques to change the timings of Friday prayers given that Holi will be celebrated the same day.

Since Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Friday prayers are on the same day, all efforts should be made to ensure peace and order in keeping with the composite culture of the country, appealed the chairman of the Islamic Centre of India Farangi Mahal and Lucknow Idgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed appealed on Wednesday.

Apart from seeking change in the timings of Friday prayers, he urged Muslims to offer prayers in local mosques.

At least 22 mosques, including some prominent ones like Jama Masjid Idgah, Masjid Aishbagh, Ek Minara Masjid at Akbari Gate, Masjid Shahmina Shah and Masjid Chowk have changed the timing of the Friday prayers pushing it after 1.30 pm.

With Shab-e-Barat also falling on the same day, the Islamic Centre of India has also asked the Muslims to visit mosques and the graves of their loved ones after 5 pm when the playing Holi is over and that there should not be fireworks on the day.

Four years ago there was a similar situation and then also the clerics had shifted the timings of the Friday prayers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

