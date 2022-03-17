2 quacks arrested in UP's Shamli

Two quacks were arrested and their clinics sealed after they failed to produce their medical license and allegedly misbehaved with government officials here, police said on Thursday.

The accused Jitender and Naresh Sharma had been running health clinics illegally in Jalalabad under Thana Bhawan police station limits, they said.

On Wednesday, a team from the health department led by chief medical officer Dr Sushil Kumar raided the two clinics and got them sealed. Police said the Jitender and Naresh also misbehaved with the health department team.

