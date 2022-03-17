Left Menu

Hungary PM flags arrival of "bigger wave" of Ukraine refugees next week

Hungary expects a "bigger wave" of refugees to arrive from Ukraine next week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on a video posted on his Facebook page. Over the past week the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving to Hungary has fallen substantially.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 17-03-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 11:46 IST
Hungary PM flags arrival of "bigger wave" of Ukraine refugees next week
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary expects a "bigger wave" of refugees to arrive from Ukraine next week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on a video posted on his Facebook page. Visiting a border crossing point near Hungary's border with Romania and Ukraine, Orban said more border guards would be posted there next week to handle an increased number of refugees.

Orban, who faces elections on April 3, did not say in Wednesday's comments why he expected more refugees next week. Over the past week, the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Hungary has fallen substantially.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
4
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022