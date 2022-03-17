Hungary PM flags arrival of "bigger wave" of Ukraine refugees next week
Hungary expects a "bigger wave" of refugees to arrive from Ukraine next week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on a video posted on his Facebook page. Over the past week the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving to Hungary has fallen substantially.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary expects a "bigger wave" of refugees to arrive from Ukraine next week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on a video posted on his Facebook page. Visiting a border crossing point near Hungary's border with Romania and Ukraine, Orban said more border guards would be posted there next week to handle an increased number of refugees.
Orban, who faces elections on April 3, did not say in Wednesday's comments why he expected more refugees next week. Over the past week, the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Hungary has fallen substantially.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian-Ukrainian couple make five-day escape to Hungary from Kyiv
Hungary's OTP Bank can withstand further market shocks in Russia, Ukraine -cenbank
Hungary's OTP Bank can withstand further market shocks in Russia, Ukraine -cenbank
Ukraine crisis: IndiGo to send 8 evacuation flights to Hungary, Poland, Romania on Thursday
Phagwara: Parents feel relieved as 2 sons reach Hungary from Ukraine