Saudi Arabia approves loans worth 861 mln riyals for agricultural imports - statement
Saudi Arabia's Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) approved loans worth 861 million riyals ($229.49 million) to finance agricultural imports, the government credit institution said on Thursday.
The loans will help ensure the food security of the country, the statement added. ($1 = 3.7518 riyals)
