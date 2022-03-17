Man arrested for killing sister-in-law in UP

A man was arrested in connection with the alleged killing of his sister-in-law, days after he and the other family members made it look like an accident, officials said on Thursday. Gulbahar (34), a government school teacher, was allegedly strangled to death by her husband Babur in a car. Later, the vehicle, along with the body, was pushed into the Ganga canal in Khatoli police station area, her brother-in-law Naved Hasan informed the police. During the preliminary investigation, Hasan had told the police that he was driving with Gulbahar on May 7 and their car had accidentally plunged into the canal. He said to them that while he managed to jump out of the car, Gulbahar got drowned.

However, her autopsy report ruled out such a possibility after which the needle of suspicion pointed towards her in-laws. Gulbahar's family members had also alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws over dowry demands. Her husband Babur is on the run, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)