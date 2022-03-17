Ukraine war does not justify "whatever it takes" policies, France's Villeroy says
The economic fallout from the war in Ukraine at this stage does not justify a return to "whatever it takes" style policies, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday after the French government presented an emergency plan to help businesses through the current crisis.
Wednesday's measures were effective in that they address a temporary surge in energy prices, Villeroy, who is also a policymaker at the ECB's Governing Council, told France 2 television.
