Russian govt sites facing unprecedented cyber attacks -TASS cites digital ministry

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 17-03-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 12:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russian government websites are facing unprecedented cyber attacks and efforts are being made to filter foreign web traffic, the TASS news agency cited the digital ministry as saying on Thursday.

Russian government entities and state-owned companies have been targeted over events in Ukraine, with the websites of the Kremlin, flagship carrier Aeroflot and major lender Sberbank among those to have seen outages or temporary access issues in recent weeks.

