Russia says it hit military depot in western Ukraine - Russian news agencies
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-03-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 13:05 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia's armed forces hit a military depot in the Rivne region in western Ukraine on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday, citing the defence ministry. High-precision missiles hit a depot in Sarny, Rivne region, destroying storage facilities for missiles and ammunition, the ministry said.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
