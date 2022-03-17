Left Menu

Russia says it hit military depot in western Ukraine - Russian news agencies

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-03-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 13:05 IST
Russia says it hit military depot in western Ukraine - Russian news agencies
  • Ukraine

Russia's armed forces hit a military depot in the Rivne region in western Ukraine on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday, citing the defence ministry. High-precision missiles hit a depot in Sarny, Rivne region, destroying storage facilities for missiles and ammunition, the ministry said.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

