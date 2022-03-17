UAE ship sinks 30 miles away from Iran's Assaluyeh port - IRNA
17-03-2022
A United Arab Emirates ship sank 30 miles away from Iran's Assaluyeh port, Iran's official IRNA news agency said on Thursday.
The news agency added there were 30 cabin crew aboard the ship awaiting rescue.
