HCC, OMIL bag Rs 609 crore-contract for water supply project in Rajasthan

A consortium of Hindustan Construction Company and Om Infra Ltd has been awarded a Rs 609 crore contract by the Rajasthan government's Public Health Engineering Department for the construction of the Nokha Water Supply Project.

The project aims to provide a functional household tap connection (FHTC) in the Bikaner district. Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) in a statement said the company's share in the joint venture is 50 percent.

The scope of work involves constructing a network of water distribution lines of over 1,000 km, including main trunks, cluster distribution and village distribution lines, and booster pumping stations at several locations, it added. This network will provide drinking water to 154 villages and two towns (Nokha and Deshnok) of the Bikaner district. The contract also involves operation and maintenance of 10 years, it noted.

The statement said the project will be funded under the central government's Jal Jeevan Mission with contributions from the various state governments.

