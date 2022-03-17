Left Menu

PM Modi suggests to include courses on AI, Data Governance at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday suggested to include courses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Governance at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) for future generations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 13:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PM Modi said this while addressing the Valedictory Function of 96th Common Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) via video conferencing.

"We should add courses on Artificial Intelligence and Data Governance at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for the future generations," said PM Modi. The Prime Minister said that the biggest goal of 21st century India is the goal of becoming self-reliant and modern.

"Over the years, I have spoken to civil servants of many batches, met and spent a long time with them. But your batch is very special. You are starting your work in the 75th year of India's independence." He said that the current batch of civil servants will play a big role in the development of the country in the next 25 years.

"Many of us will not be there when India enters its 100th year of independence. But this batch of yours will be there at the time. In this 'Amritkaal' of India's independence, you will have a huge role to play in the development that the country will undertake in the next 25 years," he added. He further urged the civil servants to keep the goals of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and laying the foundation of 'New, Modern India' at the top of their priorities.

"You always have to keep the goals of 21st century India in mind. The goal of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the goal of laying the foundation of New, Modern India," said PM Modi. He said that the Officer Trainees were made aware of Sardar Patel's vision during their training. The importance of service and sense of duty has been an integral part of it. "No matter how many years you remain in this service, this factor should be the measure of your personal and professional success," he added.

The Prime Minister also urged the civil servants to take decisions keeping in mind the last man standing. "You have to work by understanding the difference between files and fields. You'll have to connect with the field for the real feel," he said. Bringing up the 'Amritkaal' of India's independence, PM Modi emphasised that "We have to take reform, perform, transform to the next level. You will have to realise the strength of 'Sabka Prayas' (everyone's effort)." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

