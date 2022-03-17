Left Menu

China rejects Blinken accusation that China not acting in line with UN charter

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that it firmly rejects U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken's comment that China's unwillingness to condemn Russia is inconsistent with China's position on the U.N. charter.

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that it firmly rejects U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken's comment that China's unwillingness to condemn Russia is inconsistent with China's position on the U.N. charter. China always believes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states should be upheld, said Zhao Lijian, spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular press conference.

In an interview https://www.npr.org/transcripts/1086835380 with NPR on Wednesday, Blinken said the fact that China "has not stood strongly against" Russia's aggression in Ukraine flies in the face of China's commitments as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council responsible for maintaining peace and security. "It's totally inconsistent with what China says and repeats over and over again about the sanctity of the United Nations charter and the basic principles, including the sovereignty of nations," Blinken said.

