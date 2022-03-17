Left Menu

188 cases of custodial death in Gujarat in 2 years: Govt

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 17-03-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 14:09 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
The Gujarat government on Thursday said 188 cases of custodial death were reported in the state during the last two years.

The government made the submission in a written reply in the state Assembly.

Responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani during the Question Hour, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who also holds the Home portfolio, informed the House that 88 incidents of custodial death took place in 2020, while 100 cases were reported in 2021.

To a sub-question about action taken by the government against erring police officers, Patel said the state government had lodged FIRs, initiated departmental inquiries, issued suspension orders and even imposed cash penalties on such officers.

The government gave a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased, the CM said.

The compensation was paid in all those cases for which the government had received recommendations, Patel informed the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

