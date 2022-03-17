Left Menu

Zelenskiy urges Germany: tear down wall between peace and strife in Europe

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-03-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 14:15 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Invoking the fall of the Berlin Wall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tear down a wall between peace and strife in Europe and stop the war in Ukraine.

Recalling former U.S. president Ronald Reagan's appeal to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, to tear down the Berlin Wall, Zelenskiy told German lawmakers: "That's what I say to you dear Chancellor Scholz: destroy this wall."

"Give Germany the leadership role that it has earned so that your descendants are proud of you. Support freedom, support Ukraine, stop this war, help us to stop this war," he added.

