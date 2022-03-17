Maha: ACB seizes over Rs 27 lakh cash from PWD official accused of graft

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has seized 855 gm of gold and over Rs 27 lakh cash from an engineer of the public works department, who is booked in a bribery case, in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said on Thursday.

Sanjay Rajaram Patil (52), a section engineer of the PWD department, was caught by the ACB while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a contractor on March 12, the official said.

The ACB later raided Patil's house on the same day and seized Rs 1.63 lakh and 183 gm of gold, he said.

During an operation on Wednesday, the ACB searched the accused official's bank locker and recovered 672 gm of gold and Rs 26 lakh in cash, the official said.

In all, the ACB has seized 855 gm of gold and over Rs 27 lakh cash from the accused official, ACB Superintendent for Aurangabad, Rahul Khade said, adding that the agency will investigate Patil's assets.

Patil came under the ACB's radar after he allegedly demanded Rs 1.25 lakh from a contractor to sanction the latter's bills, following which he was caught while accepting Rs 40,000 from him.

