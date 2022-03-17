Left Menu

Economic recovery plan being implemented in all spheres of government

He said this when he responded to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday.

17-03-2022
Deputy President Mabuza said that at the level of national government, the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan is coordinated by the Ministerial Economic Sectors, Investment, Employment and Infrastructure Development Cluster.
"In line with the Intergovernmental Relations Framework that is implemented through the President's Coordinating Council and Makgotla, the President continues to bring all spheres of government together to make South Africa a better place. "We thus confirm that the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan is being coordinated across all spheres of government," he said.

Deputy President Mabuza said that at the level of national government, the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan is coordinated by the Ministerial Economic Sectors, Investment, Employment and Infrastructure Development Cluster.

He said this was done to ensure uniformity and consistency in its implementation across all provinces and state-owned entities. "Where gaps are identified in the implementation process, the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation has facilitated a number of engagements across government and state entities, and is working with relevant stakeholders to ensure closer alignment in this regard."

The Deputy President said there are also ongoing assessments of national and provincial government's contribution to the achievement of the plan's interventions, as well as the spatial location of projects that are outlined in the plan based on Annual Performance Plans of government departments. "From the interactions between national and provincial government, there is identification of areas of alignment between the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan priorities and Provincial Growth and Development Strategies."

Among others, these interactions have been focused on providing clarity on the four priority interventions of the plan, which are:

• Embarking on a massive roll-out of infrastructure;

• Rapidly expanding the country's energy generation capacity;

• Implementing large-scale job interventions to support livelihoods; and

• Driving industrial growth.

"The ongoing assessment also looks into the review of regulations that may inhibit the speedy roll-out of priority programmes as outlined in the plan. "This seeks to review and address policy and regulatory matters to reduce the cost of doing business through the modernisation of visa application processes to enhance tourism; and transforming network industries, including electricity, water, and transport and digital communications."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

