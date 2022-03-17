Left Menu

UP govt withdraws Covid restrictions; swimming pool, anganwadi centres to reopen

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-03-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 14:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday removed COVID-19-related restrictions on various activities following a significant improvement in the pandemic situation, an official said.

In an order, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi allowed swimming pools, water parks and anganwadi centres to open.

Though many activities had been allowed in the past, there were restrictions on opening swimming pools, water parks and anganwadi centres and curbs on weddings and other functions, Awasthi said.

For weddings and other functions, people can attend in full capacity of the venue with the mandatory use of masks and observance of COVID-19 protocol, the order stated.

The official clarified that all activities will be allowed in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

