Tunisia's UGTT cannot agree to proposed govt reforms, deputy head says

It would be "impossible" for Tunisia's powerful UGTT labor union to agree to a "very bad" package of economic reforms the government has proposed to the International Monetary Fund in talks for a rescue deal, its deputy's head said on Thursday.

The reforms include halting hiring and a five-year wage freeze in the public sector, selling some state companies, and lifting all subsidies within four years, said Salah Eddine Salmi.

