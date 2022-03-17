Left Menu

Tunisia's UGTT cannot agree to proposed govt reforms, deputy head says

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 17-03-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 14:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Tunisia

It would be "impossible" for Tunisia's powerful UGTT labor union to agree to a "very bad" package of economic reforms the government has proposed to the International Monetary Fund in talks for a rescue deal, its deputy's head said on Thursday.

The reforms include halting hiring and a five-year wage freeze in the public sector, selling some state companies, and lifting all subsidies within four years, said Salah Eddine Salmi.

