Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile Zulu recognised as King of AmaZulu Kingship

President Cyril Ramaphosa has recognised King-Elect Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile Zulu as King of the AmaZulu Kingship.

This follows the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu in March 2021, and the subsequent passing away of the Regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, in April 2021.

The recognition was in terms of Section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Presidency said that in terms of the requirements of the Act, the Royal Family identified Prince Misuzulu Singqobile Zulu as the person who qualifies in terms of customary law and customs to assume the position of King and applied to the President for his recognition. "As required by the Act, the recognition of the King-Elect by the President follows consultations with the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) and the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal," the statement reads. President Ramaphosa conveyed his warmest wishes to His Majesty on the occasion of his legal recognition as King of AmaZulu Kingship.

President Ramaphosa said the assumption of the throne by His Majesty King Misuzulu Zulu is a moment of great significance in the proud and distinguished history of AmaZulu.

"His Majesty is the successor to a long line of revered monarchs, who fought with great courage and determination for the welfare and security of their people. I join all the people of South Africa in wishing His Majesty King Misuzulu Zulu a long and prosperous reign," said President Ramaphosa.

COGTA Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, also congratulated His Majesty King Misuzulu Sinqobile Hlomesakhishlangu kaZwelithini on his official recognition.

The incoming king was the second oldest surviving son of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and the first for his Great Wife, the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

Dlamini Zuma in a statement said the legal recognition by President Ramaphosa marked an important milestone in the history of the AmaZulu nation.

"On behalf of the department and the traditional leadership sector in our country, we convey our sincere best wishes to His Majesty and the Royal Family on his official recognition.

"We look forward to strengthening the role of this important institution of Traditional leadership collaboratively," she said.

