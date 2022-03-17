Left Menu

Bulandshahr violence: Court allows filing sedition charge against accused

A local court has allowed the filing of sedition charge against 36 accused in the 2018 Syana mob violence case here, in which two people, including a police officer, were killed, officials said on Thursday. Now, the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge has allowed the police to book the accused under Section 124A sedition of the Indian Penal Code.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 14:53 IST
The police had filed two reports in connection with the case.The first report pertained to inciting the mob to cause violence and causing damage to government property. They had then booked 27 people, including Yogesh Raj, and about 60 unidentified people.

The second report was filed against those involved in cow slaughter.

Yogesh Raj was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in September 2019 which was opposed in the Supreme Court by Rajni, wife of the slain police officer. He had won the district panchayat member election from Ward No.5 in May 2020. He surrendered to the court of Additional District Judge after his bail was rejected in the Supreme Court in January this year. In June 2019, the government had allowed the police to also include sedition charge on the accused. Now, the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge has allowed the police to book the accused under Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

