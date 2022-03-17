Nawab Malik's son lodges FIR after man demands Rs 3 cr to facilitate his father's release

Left Menu

17-03-2022
Nawab Malik (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son has lodged an FIR after a person allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore from him to get his father out on bail, a police official said on Thursday.

NCP leader Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in a money laundering case.

Following a complaint filed by the minister's son Amir Malik, the V B Nagar police registered the FIR against the unidentified person late Wednesday night, he said.

According to the complainant, he received an email in which the sender, who identified himself as Imtiyaaz, allegedly said he will try to get NCP leader Nawab Malik out on bail and demanded Rs 3 crore in Bitcoins.

''I have lodged the FIR, but can't share more about it as it is a confidential matter," Amir Malik told PTI.

A senior police official said, "We have registered the FIR under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), and provisions of the IT Act. Further investigation is underway.'' Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23 this year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

