Shah advocates enhanced trade, cultural ties, people-to-people contact with neighbouring countries

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday advocated enhanced trade, cultural relations and people-to-people contact with the neighbouring countries and said there is bonding among the people as much of these areas were part of India before 1947.

Shah also expressed satisfaction over the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, connecting one of the holiest shrines of the Sikhs located in Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab, in 2019 while claiming there was an ''error'' and the place was left out of India during Partition.

Addressing an event organised on the occasion of the foundation day of the Land Port Authority (LPA) here, the home minister said India has a 15,000 km-long land boundary and ''before 1947, we were together''.

''We have similar culture, we have similar languages, we have bonding. There are opportunities to enhance trade relations, cultural ties and people-to-people contact. The authority (LPA) can enhance trade with the neighbouring countries without compromising border security.

''The authority can ensure strengthening cultural relations with the neighbouring countries as people living along the border have the same culture, language and lifestyle. It can also help in enhancing people-to-people contacts in addition to the diplomatic relations of with these countries,'' he said.

Shah said India's 15,000 km-long borders with Afghanistan, China, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan offer different challenges every 50 km.

''There is hardly any country in the world which has so many challenges along their land borders. Also, there is hardly any country which has so many opportunities that India has along its land border,'' he said.

The home minister said with the country embarking on a journey of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will be one of the top countries in the world in the next 10 years with lots of manufacturing goods.

''But, what we will do after manufacturing so many goods? We will have to create new business opportunities in these seven countries and that could be done through land routes,'' he said.

Shah, however, suggested LPA have regular contacts and meetings with the Central Armed Police Forces, which guard the borders, and other security agencies and remain vigilant.

''Because it is through the land routes that one could pose threat to the country. People-to-people contacts along the border areas can be a good medium to avoid any big danger,'' he said.

Thanking LPA for constructing the Kartarpur corridor at the shortest possible time, the home minister said the India-Pakistan pilgrimage passage has created lots of goodwill for the LPA among the Sikh and Hindu pilgrims.

''When the partition took place, there was an error. It (Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara) is just 6 km away (from the border with Pakistan). I don't know how it was left out. There might be some shortcomings. Perhaps no one has noticed it (at that time).

''There was some regret during Gurpurab. But the Kartarpur corridor has given an opportunity to the people to visit the shrine and pay obeisance. People are thankful to the authority for this and appreciated it,'' he said.

Founder of Sikhism Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji had spent last the 18 years of his life at Kartarpur which is in the Narowal district of Pakistan.

Shah also said India's trade with Bangladesh is going strong through a trade corridor set up between the two countries.

He said many land routes in the world have made significant contributions to the economy of many countries. India and China were two such countries that have used these kinds of trade corridors for ages.

Referring to the transportation of 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through land, via Pakistan, the home minister said even though the consignment is a gift from India to Afghanistan, the route can be used for trade in the future too.

He asked the LPA to set a target for the next 25 years to increase trade through the land routes.

''You just can't brush it aside by saying it's the job of the Commerce Ministry. They will do, but it is your job to remove all hurdles. You should review the progress on the target set up every year, every five years and fill the gaps if any,'' Shah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)