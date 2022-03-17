Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC orders to set up internal Complaints Committee for production houses

The Kerala High Court issued an order on Thursday to form Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in all film production houses as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The Court noted that associations with more than 10 employees should have an ICC.

The order was issued by Division Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly in a petition filed by Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in 2018 seeking a directive to constitute an ICC in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for dealing with sexual assault. This was in the wake of the Actress Assault Case that was happened in 2017. Court also recorded that AMMA has volunteered to constitute an ICC and other related associations like the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA) should have an ICC.

Earlier the Kerala Women's Commission informed the High Court that it has requested the state government to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee for the Malayalam film industry and to enact the legislation for the benefit of employers and employees. (ANI)

