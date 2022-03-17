Left Menu

Maha: Court grants Leader of Opposition Darekar protection from arrest till Mar 21

A sessions court here on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar till March 21 in a case where he is accused of fraudulently contesting a cooperative bank election in the labour category.The Bombay High Court had on Wednesday refused to grant interim protection from arrest to the BJP leader.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:38 IST
A sessions court here on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar till March 21 in a case where he is accused of fraudulently contesting a cooperative bank election in the 'labour' category.

The Bombay High Court had on Wednesday refused to grant interim protection from arrest to the BJP leader. The HC said the BJP leader has other legal remedies which he can pursue, and it was "not inclined at present to pass an order granting relief".

The sessions court will hear his plea on Monday.

A lawyer representing Darekar claimed police have lodged a false FIR against the BJP leader. Hence, they have sought relief from the court. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Darekar three days ago for alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy based on a complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party functionary Dhananjay Shinde.

Shinde alleged that Darekar contested the election for director of the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank under the 'labour' category even though he was not a labourer.

Darekar had been president of the bank for several years, and in 1997, he fraudulently registered himself as a labourer with the Pratidnya Labour Cooperative Society, the complaint alleged.

