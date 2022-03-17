7-yr-old allegedly raped in UP's Ayodhya 

Left Menu

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradeshs Ayodhya district, police said on Thursday. The accused found the minor girl alone and lured her to a secluded place where he raped her. The district administration of Ayodhya has assured help to the family in providing her medical treatment.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district, police said on Thursday. The accused was arrested within a few hours, they said.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya, Shailesh Pandey, the girl was playing hide-and-seek with her friends on Wednesday evening when she went missing. At around 9.30 pm, her family members found her at an abandoned place, a short distance away from their house. They rushed her to hospital following which a complaint was lodged with the police, the SP said.

"We used local intelligence and footage from CCTV cameras in the area to track the accused," he said.

The accused Rajan Manjhi works as a labourer, he mentioned. "The accused found the minor girl alone and lured her to a secluded place where he raped her. He later fled from the spot," the SP said. "We have registered an FIR against him under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act,'' he added.

The girl has been shifted to a hospital in Lucknow, where her condition is said to be stable. The district administration of Ayodhya has assured help to the family in providing her medical treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

