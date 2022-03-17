Kremlin says talks with Ukraine continue, no deal yet
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:41 IST
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia was putting colossal energy into talks on a possible peace deal with Ukraine that could swiftly stop the Russian military operation there.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said U.S. President Joe Biden's claim that President Vladimir Putin was a war criminal was unacceptable and that the United States had no right to lecture Russia after its involvement in so many conflicts.
