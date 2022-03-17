Kremlin says talks with Ukraine continue, no deal yet

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia was putting colossal energy into talks on a possible peace deal with Ukraine that could swiftly stop the Russian military operation there.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said U.S. President Joe Biden's claim that President Vladimir Putin was a war criminal was unacceptable and that the United States had no right to lecture Russia after its involvement in so many conflicts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)