Two from Bihar held with charas worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai

Two men from Bihar have been arrested for alleged possession of high-quality charas worth over Rs 1 crore in the western suburb of Goregaon, police said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the Dindoshi police on Tuesday laid a trap and nabbed Gauravkumar Umakant Prasad (19) and Krishnakumar Bahadur Pandit (26), when they arrived to deliver the contraband at Goregaon (east), an official said.

The police recovered 3 kg of charas worth Rs 1 crore from the duo, he said.

"During the probe, it was found that the accused were involved in supplying contraband in different parts of the country. We have got some clues about persons to whom they are going to supply the substance in the city,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 12 Somnath Gharge said.

The accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, he said.

Last week, the Dahisar police had nabbed Vijay Chavan, a resident of Malwani and seized charas worth around Rs 2 crore from him. He had procured the contraband from Nepal, the official added.

