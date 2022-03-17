Left Menu

Two from Bihar held with charas worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai

Two men from Bihar have been arrested for alleged possession of high-quality charas worth over Rs 1 crore in the western suburb of Goregaon, police said on Thursday.Based on a tip-off, the Dindoshi police on Tuesday laid a trap and nabbed Gauravkumar Umakant Prasad 19 and Krishnakumar Bahadur Pandit 26, when they arrived to deliver the contraband at Goregaon east, an official said.The police recovered 3 kg of charas worth Rs 1 crore from the duo, he said.During the probe, it was found that the accused were involved in supplying contraband in different parts of the country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:43 IST
Two from Bihar held with charas worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men from Bihar have been arrested for alleged possession of high-quality charas worth over Rs 1 crore in the western suburb of Goregaon, police said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the Dindoshi police on Tuesday laid a trap and nabbed Gauravkumar Umakant Prasad (19) and Krishnakumar Bahadur Pandit (26), when they arrived to deliver the contraband at Goregaon (east), an official said.

The police recovered 3 kg of charas worth Rs 1 crore from the duo, he said.

"During the probe, it was found that the accused were involved in supplying contraband in different parts of the country. We have got some clues about persons to whom they are going to supply the substance in the city,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 12 Somnath Gharge said.

The accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, he said.

Last week, the Dahisar police had nabbed Vijay Chavan, a resident of Malwani and seized charas worth around Rs 2 crore from him. He had procured the contraband from Nepal, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022