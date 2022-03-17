Left Menu

Ukraine's president says 1991 borders must be recognised - adviser

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 17-03-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:49 IST
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has not altered his position that Ukraine's international borders must be recognised as they were when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Thursday.

"His main position has not changed," Arestovych said on national television.

