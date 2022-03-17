Missing Indian national repatriated by Pakistan in J-K’s Poonch

An Indian national, who had gone missing about 15 months ago, was handed over Thursday by Pakistani Army to their counterparts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Mohammad Javed (37), a resident of forward Qasba village of Poonch, had gone missing in December 2020 and could not be traced anywhere, the officials said. They said Pakistani army recently contacted Indian Army and informed them about the presence of Javed, who is not mentally sound, across the border, indicating that he might have crossed the LoC into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) inadvertently. Accordingly, the army cross checked the details with the local police which confirmed the disappearance of Javed from his residence. The individual was repatriated by Pakistan and was handed over to Indian army in presence of local police and civil officials at Chaka Da Bagh crossing point on the LoC in Poonch, the officials said. They said he is being handed over to his family after completion of legal formalities.

