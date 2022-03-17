Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man commits suicide at forest dept’s head office in Raipur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-03-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 16:00 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man commits suicide at forest dept’s head office in Raipur
  • Country:
  • India

A driver employed with the Chhattisgarh forest department committed suicide at Aranya Bhawan, the department's head office, in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city, police said on Thursday.

Shatrughan Netam (46), a resident of Gudhiyari area in the city, was found hanging in the biodiversity section of Aranya Bhawan in Nava Raipur, under Rakhi police station limits, in the morning, station house officer Kamla Pusam Thakur of Rakhi police station said.

A suicide note was also recovered from the scene, the official said.

As per preliminary investigations, Netam allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday night, she said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022