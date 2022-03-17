Chhattisgarh: Man commits suicide at forest dept’s head office in Raipur

A driver employed with the Chhattisgarh forest department committed suicide at Aranya Bhawan, the department's head office, in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city, police said on Thursday.

Shatrughan Netam (46), a resident of Gudhiyari area in the city, was found hanging in the biodiversity section of Aranya Bhawan in Nava Raipur, under Rakhi police station limits, in the morning, station house officer Kamla Pusam Thakur of Rakhi police station said.

A suicide note was also recovered from the scene, the official said.

As per preliminary investigations, Netam allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday night, she said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway.

