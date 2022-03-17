Left Menu

Orthodox church priest held for sexually abused with minor girl

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 17-03-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 16:03 IST
Orthodox church priest held for sexually abused with minor girl
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old orthodox church priest was on Thursday arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl at Koodal here, police said.

The girl was taken to the priest to counsel her as she was distracted from her studies and some people had said that he can help with that.

The accused misbehaved with her twice at two different locations, they said.

The first incident took place at her home where the priest took her inside a room, closed the door and misbehaved with her.

However, the girl did not reveal anything to anyone.

Subsequently, the priest called the girl to his residence where he sexually abused and molested her.

After the second incident, the victim told a friend, who informed the school authorities, they added.

The school authorities complained on the Child Line through whom the police was informed and the priest was arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022