UK to deploy Sky Sabre missile defence system in Poland, says minister
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-03-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 16:20 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Britain will deploy its Sky Sabre missile system in Poland, its defence minister said on Thursday during a visit to Warsaw, as NATO moves to beef up the security of its eastern flank in view of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"We are going to deploy the Sky Sabre medium-range, anti-air missile system to Poland with about 100 personnel to make sure that we stand alongside Poland, protecting her airspace from any further aggression by Russia," Ben Wallace told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico won't impose sanctions on Russia
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources
WRAPUP-Apple, Ford other big American brands join corporate wave shunning Russia
Ukraine taps U.S. law firm Covington to press Russia claim at U.N. court
U.S. to ban Russian flights from American airspace, officials say